Charles Eugene Ruckstaetter passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He was born in Mt. Prospect, Illinois on April 22nd, 1955 to Eugene and June Ruckstaetter (nee Dressel). Charlie graduated from Prospect High School in 1973, followed by Drake University where he graduated with a degree in finance, followed by an MBA from Roosevelt University. He was a loving husband to Kristi Ruckstaetter (nee Conner) for 41 years; proud father of Andrew (Brooke) Ruckstaetter; a wonderful older brother to Jane (Dave) Schiffli and John (Debbie) Ruckstaetter. He was a loving uncle to Ally (Rex) Schiffli, Brian Schiffli, Alex Ruckstaetter and Tyler Ruckstaetter. Charlie was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Palatine, as well as Christian Science in Metro Chicago organization. Charlie worked at Continental Bank as a Cost and Operations Analyst. He then moved on to ABN Amro Bank where he was Manager of the Cost Accounting Division while later managing the International Tax Division. After a successful career in finance, he enjoyed serving the local community as a part-time Real Estate agent for Picket Fence Realty in Arlington Heights. Charlie loved all things Chicago, especially the Cubs. He was a longtime season ticket holder frequently traveling to the friendly confines with son Andy, wife Kristi, friends, and family while gratefully experiencing a World Series in person. A memorial service for Charlie is being planned for a future date to celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, those who want to remember Charles in a special way can donate to Cubs Charities in his name.







