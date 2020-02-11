|
Charles F. Dianis, age 85, Army veteran; beloved husband of Mary for 63 wonderful years; loving father of Steven (Mel) and Brian (Laura); dearest grandfather of Allison, Erin and Madeline; dear brother of Marjorie (Richard) Cypert; cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 4 to 8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Information, 847-394-2336 or matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020