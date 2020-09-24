1/
LAKE BARRINGTON - Charles H. Porter, 95 of Lake Barrington passed away peacefully September 22, 2020 at his home. He was born October 26, 1924 in Oak Park, IL to Earle and Ethel Porter. Memorial visitation will begin at 4pm and conclude with military honors at 6pm, Sunday, September 27 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road) Barrington. Masks and social distancing are required for attendees. Charles is survived by his children, Charles Porter, William (Sharon) Porter, Michael (Hesti) Porter, and James Porter; grandchildren, Katherine (Thomas) Miller, Christopher, Robert, Lauren, Elizabeth, Nathan, and Hanna Porter, and sister, Verona (John) Enander. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents; and brothers, John and Earl. Memorial donations may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
SEP
27
Service
06:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
