Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
Rolling Meadows, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
Rolling Meadows, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES HARMKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES HAROLD "CHUCK" HARMKE


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Harold "Chuck" Harmke died peacefully on June 8, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL, at the age of 86. Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Iris (Anderson) Harmke; children, Jenny (Jerome) Colburn, Teri (Mike) Cook, Amy (Robert) Dickson and Charlie (Kristie) Harmke; grandchildren, Steve Cook, Jess (Javi) Ultreras, Kaitlyn Harmke, Kiley Harmke, Caleb Harmke and Calvin Harmke; as well as other extended family. Chuck was born on Sept. 19, 1932 in Homewood, IL to Alvina and Gilbert Harmke. He graduated from Thornton Township High School and then served in the US Navy. He married Iris Anderson in 1956 and had four children. He graduated from Roosevelt University in 1985 with a degree in Computer Science. He retired from Eaton Corporation in 1995 after 36 years. Chuck was a devoted family man, whose greatest pleasure was watching his children and grandchildren do well and grow into fine and happy adults. He was an avid fisherman, who loved to share his favorite sport with those he loved. Visitation is from 2 PM until the funeral service at 3:30 PM Friday, June 14 at Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows, with reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chuck's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at . Info, 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now