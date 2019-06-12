Charles Harold "Chuck" Harmke died peacefully on June 8, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL, at the age of 86. Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Iris (Anderson) Harmke; children, Jenny (Jerome) Colburn, Teri (Mike) Cook, Amy (Robert) Dickson and Charlie (Kristie) Harmke; grandchildren, Steve Cook, Jess (Javi) Ultreras, Kaitlyn Harmke, Kiley Harmke, Caleb Harmke and Calvin Harmke; as well as other extended family. Chuck was born on Sept. 19, 1932 in Homewood, IL to Alvina and Gilbert Harmke. He graduated from Thornton Township High School and then served in the US Navy. He married Iris Anderson in 1956 and had four children. He graduated from Roosevelt University in 1985 with a degree in Computer Science. He retired from Eaton Corporation in 1995 after 36 years. Chuck was a devoted family man, whose greatest pleasure was watching his children and grandchildren do well and grow into fine and happy adults. He was an avid fisherman, who loved to share his favorite sport with those he loved. Visitation is from 2 PM until the funeral service at 3:30 PM Friday, June 14 at Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows, with reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chuck's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at . Info, 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary