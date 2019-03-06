ADDISON - Charles "Chuck" Hickman, age 91, passed peacefully on March 1st. He was a resident of Elgin, IL, formerly of Addison, IL. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn for 69 years; loving son of the late Raymond Hickman and Ferne Wurth; loving father of Michael Hickman and Diane (Frank) Michelkamp; loving grandfather of Melissa, Frank, Meagan, Kelly (Bobby) Dinkins, Robert, and Courtney (Joseph) Labetti; dearest great-grandfather to Alexandrea, Izabel, Braxton, and Skyler Mae; great friend and mentor to many. Chuck loved being with his family, socializing with his breakfast club friends, volunteering and spending winters with friends in Naples, FL. In his retirement he served as President of Tamarynd Place Association in Naples, FL; a part-time consultant for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #399, and was a current 66 year licensed Stationary Engineer, City of Chicago. Prior to his retirement, Chuck was employed for 35 years by the University of Illinois at the Medical Center, Chicago Campus as a Asst. Chief Engineer. For 21 years he was the Asst. Assoc. Vice President for Personnel Services for the Central Administration of the University of Illinois. He was a proud union member for 66 years of the I.U.O.E., Local #399; where he served as a Recording Secretary, Auditor and member of the Political Education Fund Committee. Chuck served 34 years on the Illinois Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Rules; was a member of the Village of Addison Police Commission for 20 years; served for 6 years on the Addison Village Board of Trustees; 25 years on the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee; former member of the Addison Jaycees, Addison Park Program and other civic affairs. Chuck enjoyed being involved in politics from managing various local and State campaigns to serving as precinct committeeman. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (two miles west of Route 83, two miles east of Route 53), Addison. Lying in state Friday, March 8, 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 330 E. Fullerton, Addison, IL. Interment Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, Charles' family has asked that donations be made in his memory to Best Buddies Illinois, 101 W. Grand, Suite 400, Chicago, IL 60654 or online at https://www.bestbuddies.org/illinois/donate-locally. Best Buddies focuses on creating a more inclusive world for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary