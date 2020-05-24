|
WEST CHICAGO - Charles J. "Gus" Gustafson, age 85, a lifetime resident of West Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1934 in Aurora, IL to Robert and Esther (Larson) Gustafson. Charles was united in marriage on April 7, 1956 to the late Louise Streit. Following a long successful career with Illinois Bell, he retired in 1991. Charles was a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved golfing, watching the Chicago Cubs, traveling, eating out, poker and especially family time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Charles is survived by his daughters, Julie (Bill) Faedtke, Robin Gustafson (Tony DeGuide), Dawn (Randy) Rathe and Joy (Loren) Shrout; grandchildren, Bradley Rathe, Amanda Rathe (Korey Colucci), Ethan Shrout and Michelle Shrout; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Louise of 64 years in April 2020; brothers, Belton (late Josephine) Gustafson and William Gustafson; sisters, Fern (late Russ) Watson and Helen (late Gordon) Hadley. Due to the current situation, all private family services will be held with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to , . Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020