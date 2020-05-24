Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES GUSTAFSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. "GUS" GUSTAFSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES J. "GUS" GUSTAFSON Obituary
WEST CHICAGO - Charles J. "Gus" Gustafson, age 85, a lifetime resident of West Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1934 in Aurora, IL to Robert and Esther (Larson) Gustafson. Charles was united in marriage on April 7, 1956 to the late Louise Streit. Following a long successful career with Illinois Bell, he retired in 1991. Charles was a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved golfing, watching the Chicago Cubs, traveling, eating out, poker and especially family time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Charles is survived by his daughters, Julie (Bill) Faedtke, Robin Gustafson (Tony DeGuide), Dawn (Randy) Rathe and Joy (Loren) Shrout; grandchildren, Bradley Rathe, Amanda Rathe (Korey Colucci), Ethan Shrout and Michelle Shrout; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Louise of 64 years in April 2020; brothers, Belton (late Josephine) Gustafson and William Gustafson; sisters, Fern (late Russ) Watson and Helen (late Gordon) Hadley. Due to the current situation, all private family services will be held with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. John the Baptist Church in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to , . Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For info, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -