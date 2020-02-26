|
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of Charles J. "Chuck" Mader, age 76, who died on February 13, 2020 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. He is survived by his loving wife, Jan. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice, 2601 Navistar Drive, Building 4, Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020