Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road,
Arlington Heights, IL
CHARLES J. "CHARLIE" RAYMO


ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Charles J. "Charlie" Raymo was born December 11, 1931 in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Beatrice Raymo. He passed away May 14, 2019 at his home in Arlington Heights. GREAT father of EIGHT: Laura (Frank) Walsworth, Char, Patti, Charlie Jr., Bob (Laura), Joe, Mary (James) Polous and Chrissy; cherished grandfather of seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; he is also survived by lots and lots of loving nieces and nephews and a friend to anyone who met him. Charles served as a kind and friendly usher for many years at St. Edna's Catholic Church where he reminded all to be, "REAL good to themselves." Charles is preceded in death by his dear wife Geraldine (nee Follis) Raymo; his sister Mary Catherine Raymo and by his parents. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 9:00 AM until the time of mass at 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to World Bicycle Relief, 1000 W. Fulton Market St., 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60607 or https://worldbicyclerelief.org/en/donate/. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019
