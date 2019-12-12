|
Charles "Chuck" J. Voda, 83, of Camp Hill, PA, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Geisinger-Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. in Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Funeral services will be held Saturday, in the funeral home chapel, at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be held following the service in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , 4250 Crum's Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. To read Chuck's complete obituary please visit www.myers-harner.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019