Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
More Obituaries for CHARLES VODA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. "CHUCK" VODA


1936 - 2019
CHARLES J. "CHUCK" VODA Obituary
Charles "Chuck" J. Voda, 83, of Camp Hill, PA, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Geisinger-Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. in Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Funeral services will be held Saturday, in the funeral home chapel, at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be held following the service in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , 4250 Crum's Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. To read Chuck's complete obituary please visit www.myers-harner.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
