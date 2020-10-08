1/
CHARLES J. WENK Jr.
1930 - 2020
WINFIELD - Charles J. Wenk Jr., age 90, passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 19, 1930 in Springfield Massachusetts to Charles Sr. and Isabelle Wenk. Charles was a graduate of the Technical High School, Springfield Massachusetts. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts where he majored in horticulture. He enlisted in the Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic on the B-36 Bomber. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Charles was united in marriage on June 26, 1954 to Marianne Streit of West Chicago, Illinois. Charles was a licensed insurance agent and co-owner of the Dayton Insurance Agency in West Chicago. For the majority of his career, Charles was an executive for numerous publishing corporations in the Chicagoland area. Charles was a member and President of the West Chicago Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He was a board member of the DNR (Department of Natural Resources). His favorite pastime was raising honeybees. Charles is survived by his children, Charles (Jane) Wenk III, Patricia Wenk, Larry (Kim) Wenk and Penny (Brian) Sygnator; his grandchildren, Charlene Wenk, Tony Wenk, Kyle (Ashley) Wenk, Isabelle Sygnator, Emma Sygnator and Charles Sygnator; his great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Wenk, Madison Wenk, Elizabeth Wenk and Rhyann Wenk; his sisters, Mary Jane Burns and Isabelle Burke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne; his parents; and grandson, Billy Wenk. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th from 4:00 - 8:00pm at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. & Main Street) West Chicago. (Anyone attending the visitation is required to wear a facemask inside the funeral home as per state guidelines and please be brief with your visit to allow everyone the opportunity to pay their respects to keep in accordance with the state and CDC-guidelines). A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. Contributions in Charles's memory can be made to the West Chicago Lions Club, c/o Frank Lenertz, 250 Allen Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
