ELGIN - Charles J. "Chuck" Zimmerman, 87, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. He was born April 8, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the son of Marion and Edward Zimmerman. He graduated from University of Illinois, served in the US Army, and then spent his working years as an industrial engineering salesman. He married the late Jean Fugette in 1955; they had five children together. He was a longtime active member of the First Congregational Church of Elgin, participating in many ministries. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League and the Kane County Audubon Society, and he enjoyed travel, birding, poker, and, most of all, time spent with family. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dolores (Koch Woods) Zimmerman, brother Steven Zimmerman, son Kurt Zimmerman, daughters Laura (Michael) McMinn and Jill (Stephen) Penman, stepdaughters Akia (Irene) Woods and Eva (Jeff) Chase. He is also survived by grandchildren Jeff, Scott, Erin, Cregen, Cassandra, and Gracie, stepgrandchildren John and Sean, and great-grandchildren Tristan, Lilianna, Scarlett, Hudson, and Emma. He was predeceased by his parents, son Eric Zimmerman, daughter Sheila Salamon, daughter-in-law Debra Zimmerman, and great-grandson Rory. He was a beloved husband, a devoted father and family man, a true gentleman, a good neighbor, and a very generous man who will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be held at the First Congregational Church, 256 E. Chicago Ave., Elgin, IL, on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019