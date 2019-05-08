Charles (Charlie) Jerome Fisher, Jr. died on May 4, 2019 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling after prolonged illness. He was born on June 9, 1929 and grew up in Oak Park, IL. He graduated from Fenwick High School and went on to serve in the US Air Force. Upon discharge, he worked at First Federal Savings and Loan for over 20 years, rising to the level of Executive Vice President and Treasurer. He was instrumental in introducing computerization to his organization. After leaving First Federal he started a computer service bureau, providing services to other savings institutions. After selling that business, he started Fisher Printing in Palatine with his wife and son, Michael. Charlie raised his family in Mt. Prospect, moving to Arlington Heights after the children were grown. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan (Ryan), seven children, Diane (John), Laura, Michael (Janet), Martin, Patricia MacKay, Robert (Jan), and Amy Anderson (Eric), 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy, brother Roger, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling IL 60090. Visitation will be one hour before mass and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Addolorata Villa Gift of Care Fund. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary