|
|
Charles Kevin Howell, age 64, of Greenfield, formerly of Mundelein, IL, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Greenfield. He was born December 27, 1954 in Indianapolis to the late James L. and Dorothy (Gray) Howell. He married Joyce (Bell) on November 12, 1988. Charles worked for Republic Services until his retirement in 2012. He loved fishing, history, old movies, and all sports especially the Chicago sports teams. He is survived by his wife Joyce; children, Kevin (Andrew Roberts) Howell, Kristin (Matt) Grose, Levi Cooper; grandchildren, Jacob and Charles Grose, Mady Cooper, Sarah Howell-Roberts and siblings, James Howell, Dennis Howell, Jane Eaks, Pam Gwinnup, John (Sandra) Howell and David (Debra) Howell. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friend Mike Hensley. Friends may call 4-8 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Funeral 10 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Park Cemetery, Greenfield. Please share your memories of Charles and condolences with his family at www.stillingerfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019