Charles L. Barr Jr. passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Margo, his loving and devoted brother Roderick (Barbara) Barr; his children, Julie Barr (Mickey Duda), Lynn Barr and her husband, Doug Hawkins, Charles L. Barr III and his wife, Dr. Margaret McMahon, Bruce (Ailyn) Barr and Grant (Autumn) Barr; Margo's children, Michael, David and Mary Kilcrece; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and a host of faithful friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted his twin sister, Charlene Chalberg. A memorial celebration of his life will be hosted by his family at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 320 Franklin St., Geneva, at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020. Arrangements handled with care by Conley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charles L. Barr Jr. to Kenyon College Development Office, 105 Chase Ave., Gambier, OH 43022 or the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637. Tributes may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can see his full life story.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020