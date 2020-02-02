|
|
BARRINGTON - Charles L. Brenneman, 87, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1932, in New Castle, PA, to Paul and Margaret Brenneman. He was a proud veteran and served as a Sergeant in the US Army. Chuck began his career as a meat cutter at Jewel and worked his way to the corporate office. He served in many capacities including buying, advertising and marketing. He retired in 1994 after 37 years of service. He is an active member of St. Anne Catholic Community Church where he served as an usher and gave 20 plus years of service to the church. Chuck will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Virginia (nee Lee); his children, Donna Mautner, Roberta (Kurt) Dickman, Laura Siebert, and Mark (Soukie) Czaja; his grandchildren, Coleen Halloran, Matt and Jimmy Dickman, Danielle Huemann, Nicolas and Augustus Siebert, Sophia, Luke, Ana and Leo Czada; his great-grandchildren, Finnegan Halloran, Gavin Dickman, Anthony and Josephine Huemann; a brother, Carl (Phyllis) Brenneman; many loving nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Tara. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law, Neil Mautner and a brother, Donald (Genevieve) Brenneman. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9 am until the time of mass at 11am at St. Anne Catholic Community Church, 120 N. Ela Street (corner of Franklin and Ela streets), Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020