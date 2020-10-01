1/
CHARLES LARRY PLEGGE
1935 - 2020
PALATINE - Charles Larry Plegge, 85, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Larry was born September 5, 1935 in Searcy, AR. He was orphaned at the age of four, spending the next 10 years moving between the homes his half siblings in Arkansas and Colorado, finally settling in Chicago in 1949. There he went to Austin H.S. where he met his future wife, Judy, who he married on May 28, 1955. Larry loved spending vacation time with his family and friends especially at Table Rock Lake, MO. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Judith Plegge (nee Williams); loving father of: Richard (Linda) Plegge; grandfather of: Matthew Plegge and Daniel Giannone; Sharon (Daniel's mother); uncle of Darlene Ptacek; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Dennis, brother Paul, sister Zelma, parents Bessie and John, seven half sisters and brothers. Visitation for Larry Plegge will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine on Friday, October 2, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1190 N. Hicks Road, Palatine. The Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to JOURNEYS / The Road Home, Palatine or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
