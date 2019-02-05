INGLESIDE - Charles "Chuck" M. Gast, 78, a resident of Ingleside since 1968, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his home. Born September 23, 1940, in Chicago, to the late Fred and Anna (nee Czarnota), he married Marlene Mihalik May 16, 1964. Chuck was a US Marines Corps veteran, and retired from ComEd (Libertyville) in August of 1996, after working there for 30 years as a cable splicer and operating dispatcher. He was a 50-year member of the Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 35-year paramedic volunteer with the Fox Lake Fire Department, and a longtime member of the Fox Lake American Legion Post 703. Chuck was active in the Boy Scouts and coached his children's little league and softball teams enjoyed fishing, spending time on the Menominee River in Marinette, WI, and sharing time with his family-especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of almost 55 years, Marlene; children, Jeffrey (Rene) of Lake Villa, Christopher (Sandy) of Woodstock, Michelle (Charlie) Willkomm of Silver Lake, and Kimberly (Larry) Williams of McHenry; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jared, Curtis, Zach (Heather), Brennan, Michaela, Leah, Brooke, Matthew, and Caitlyn; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Morgan; sister, Beverly Norris of Carol Stream; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, from 3-8 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 9, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grant Cemetery, Ingleside. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Chuck's name may be made to the Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 26, Fox Lake, IL 60020, or the JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. You may leave online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary