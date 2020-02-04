|
Charles (Chuck) Moritz, age 95, of Wauwatosa, WI, died on January 25, 2020 after a brief illness. A Mass and celebration of his life will take place at Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, WI on Saturday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the following organizations: The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave., Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705, or, The Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hooffuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020