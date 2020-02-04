Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MORITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES (CHUCK) MORITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES (CHUCK) MORITZ Obituary
Charles (Chuck) Moritz, age 95, of Wauwatosa, WI, died on January 25, 2020 after a brief illness. A Mass and celebration of his life will take place at Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, WI on Saturday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the following organizations: The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave., Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705, or, The Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hooffuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -