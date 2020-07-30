Charles N. Benner, 79, of Huntley, formerly of Buffalo Grove, died on July 26, 2020. Charles was born on May 18th, 1941 in Chicago to parents Marion and Ruby (nee Hora) Benner. On September 14, 1963 Charles married Gail Gouzoules and together they raised three children. Charles was deeply devoted to his family and church and loved to spend time with his children and his grandchildren. He worked as a train engineer for 43 years (Metra) and founded Builders Cabinet in 1986 which is still in operation to this day. He is remembered for being very generous and a serial entrepreneur. He loved to travel and was most at home at their lake house in Tennessee spending his days with the grandchildren on the boat. Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail Benner, his children, Jeffrey Benner, Brian (Cynthia) Benner, and Julie Dokter, his grandchildren, Austin, Grace, Kailey, Rachel, Zach, Kelsey, George, Christopher, Sam, Ana Luiz, and Nic, his siblings, Vernon Benner and Loreila (Vic) Franz, and his sister-in-law, Nancy Trussel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Benner, his son-in-law, Troy Dokter, and his sister-in-law, Ruth Benner. Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Funeral will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1pm at DeFiore Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow the service at Huntley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles's name can be made to Reaching Indians Ministries International https://rimi.org/.
