MOUNT PROSPECT - Charles Peter Venema, 45, passed away May 27, 2020. Beloved husband for 14 years of Suzanne Venema (nee Murphy); loving father of Charlotte, Leland and Charlie Jr.; cherished son of Maynard and Frances "Dee" Venema (nee Moog); dear brother of Christine (Greg) Rusk; fond uncle of Zoey Rusk; devoted cousin and best friend of Dan Twilley. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 (www.pawschicago.org).
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.