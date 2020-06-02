CHARLES PETER VENEMA
MOUNT PROSPECT - Charles Peter Venema, 45, passed away May 27, 2020. Beloved husband for 14 years of Suzanne Venema (nee Murphy); loving father of Charlotte, Leland and Charlie Jr.; cherished son of Maynard and Frances "Dee" Venema (nee Moog); dear brother of Christine (Greg) Rusk; fond uncle of Zoey Rusk; devoted cousin and best friend of Dan Twilley. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 (www.pawschicago.org).




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
