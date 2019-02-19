|
HANOVER PARK - Charles R. "Daddy-O" Cozzitarto, 69, born December 27, 1949, passed away on February 10, 2019 after a 6-year battle from Stage 4 Lung and Brain Cancer. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by and was the beloved father of Patricia Cozzitarto-Zabran; dear father-in-law of Arnold D. Zabran whom he referred to as "Sonny Boy;" cherished grandfather of Keria and Emily Zabran. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Bill Linz and Vera Olsen. Loving son of the late Catherine R. Cozzitarto; fond brother of the late Catherine Wilcox and Angelina Koch. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019