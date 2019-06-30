|
Charles R. Gabel, 72. Beloved son of the late Charles and Eleonore Gabel, nee Kizorek. Adored brother of Mary (the late James) Michonski, and the late Joanrita (Steven) Schultz. Uncle to Amy (Jason) Miller, Kristy Behringer, Mark (Rebecca) Schultz, and Tia Schultz. Devoted Great-Uncle to Coralie, Gwendolyn, Anthony, Izabella, Charlotte, and Ashlyn. Charles was a very special part of our world and will be deeply missed. Services were held previously at St. Theresa Catholic Church by Rev. William Welsh. Info, 847-359-8020 or visit Charles' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019