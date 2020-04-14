|
|
Charles R. Hershey, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Doral, Florida. He was born June 9, l947 in Waukegan, IL, raised in North Chicago and lived in Wildwood for 22 years, followed by moving to Virginia Beach, VA and Mt. Airy, Georgia. He was a retired Libertyville Policeman, serving for 28 years and a veteran of the US Army. Surviving are 2 daughters, Kathryn Hicks and Crystal Hershey (Alex Finnick); 6 grandchildren, Tristan, Ireland, Savannah, Grant, Sharyn and Clark; and his sister, Susan Meyers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Hershey; and his wife, Sharyn (nee Herchenbach) Hershey on Aug. 4, 1998. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, with interment following with military honors at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2020