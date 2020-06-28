Chuck was a great friend. He and Judy and my husband and I had many good times. We have been friends for 58 years. We went for a lot of rides and always stopped for ice cream. Played cards and had a
lot of laughs. You will be greatly missed. Love you and miss you.
HAMPSHIRE - Charles R. Long, 77, formerly of Franklin Park, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, in Elgin. He was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Chicago the son of Charles and Genevieve (Grabarski) Long. Chuck married Judith W. Kindness on Nov. 14, 1964, at St. Giles Catholic Church in Oak Park. They resided in Franklin Park and Lakewood before moving to Hampshire in 2002. Mr. Long was a longtime Union Electrician for IBEW Local #134 and a former electrical inspector for the Village of Franklin Park. Many of his friends knew him as Charlie Tuna. He was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues and tournaments. He could make friends easily and would do anything to help a friend. He also enjoyed his 1967 Chevy Nova. Surviving are his daughter, Judy Long; and granddaughter, Sammantha Long; a brother, Ralph (Mary Rose) Sarenac, and countless good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith on Dec. 12, 2019; daughter, Kathleen on May 4, 2004; and son, Michael on March 7, 2011. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Tuesday, June 30 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Visitation will be prior to mass from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Tuesday at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Following cremation, Burial will be in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name should be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the Burlington- Hampshire Food Pantry. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.