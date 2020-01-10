Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MIDDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES R. MIDDLETON M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES R. MIDDLETON M.D. Obituary
Charles R. Middleton, MD, age 82, passed away on January 8, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn (nee Strampp), his three adoring children, Amy (Bryan) Heinz, Brette Ann (Peter) Tschurtz, and Peter Middleton, and seven grandchildren, Mason, Mitchell and Heidi Heinz, Paul and Katherine Tschurtz, and Lauren and Luke Middleton. He is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Mooney, Margaret (Bob) Lonon, and Sharon (the late John) Kincaid, as well as dozens of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, James, John, William and Raymond Middleton, one sister, Mary Sawyer, and baby daughter, Jennifer. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Interment Private. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -