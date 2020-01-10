|
Charles R. Middleton, MD, age 82, passed away on January 8, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn (nee Strampp), his three adoring children, Amy (Bryan) Heinz, Brette Ann (Peter) Tschurtz, and Peter Middleton, and seven grandchildren, Mason, Mitchell and Heidi Heinz, Paul and Katherine Tschurtz, and Lauren and Luke Middleton. He is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Mooney, Margaret (Bob) Lonon, and Sharon (the late John) Kincaid, as well as dozens of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, James, John, William and Raymond Middleton, one sister, Mary Sawyer, and baby daughter, Jennifer. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Interment Private. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020