Charles R. "Bud" Nylen, age 87, died on May 30, 2019. He was the loving father of Peter Nylen (Linda) of Nashotah, WI; Vickijo Almgreen (Steve) of Rolling Meadows, IL; and Carleen Nylen of Duncraig, WA, Australia. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bud's wife of 63 years, Bartella, preceded him in death this past January. He was also preceded in death by his mother, father and brother. Bud was born on October 25, 1931 in Chicago, IL. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College. Bud proudly served in the Army after graduating. He was a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Shrine. Bud served as a Scout Master for Boy Scout troop 132 in Arlington Heights. He also spent many years teaching Sunday School and Confirmation. A memorial service in celebration of Bud's life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in honor of Bud Nylen to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary