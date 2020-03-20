|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Charles R. Pintozzi was born on September 13, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Maria "Millie" (nee Meccia) Pintozzi. He died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. Mr. Pintozzi was a co-founder of International Decorators Inc. He was a past president of GDCNI, and was honored as their Man of the Year in 1988, a trustee of the Chicago Area Drywall Finishers Apprenticeship program, a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Council #4483, a former member of the Rotary Club of McHenry, Ill., member of Societ Alleanza Riciglianese, board member of the Home Builders' Association of Lake County, and a member of the Thunderbird Club. Charles is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Pintozzi nee Iacullo; his children Elizabeth (Edward) Kruit, Rosemary (Vincent) Sacchetti, Charles W. (Marina), Barbara (Kevin Brown); his grandchildren Nick (Cindy) Milano, John Milano, Philip Milano, Joseph (Erin) Freund, Daniel Freund, Gina (Russell Smith) Sacchetti, Luciano Sacchetti, Michael (Jessica) Pintozzi, Lea Pintozzi, Nicholas Pintozzi, Declan Brown, and Calme Brown; his great-grandchildren Alice and Adam Freund; his sister Anne Marie (George) Cina, and his brother Nicola (Connie); and his many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane M. Pintozzi; his brother, Anthony Pintozzi; and his parents. In consideration of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, funeral services and interment are private. Family requests no flowers, please. Memorials given to the family will be used toward Parkinson's disease research or to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Riviera Beach, FL Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020