Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church

CHARLES RANDOLPH BARNEWOLT Jr.

CHARLES RANDOLPH BARNEWOLT Jr. Obituary
Charles Randolph Barnewolt, Jr., 72, formerly of Bartlett died March 10, 2020. Charles was the beloved husband of Joanne; loving father of Charles (Chastity) Barnewolt III and Steve (Christie) Barnewolt; proud grandfather of Samantha, Danielle, Riley and Jax; cherished son of Agatha Barnewolt Lockwood and the late Charles Barnewolt, Sr.; dear brother of Jeffrey, Michael and the late Brian; fond brother in law of Rosemary (Eugene) Leveille. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Charles was a proud Army veteran, he enjoyed keeping up with technology and photography. He also liked to spend time landscaping, gardening and listening to music. Visitation Friday, March 13, 4:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate would be appreciated. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
