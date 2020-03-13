|
|
Charles Randolph Barnewolt, Jr., 72, formerly of Bartlett died March 10, 2020. Charles was the beloved husband of Joanne; loving father of Charles (Chastity) Barnewolt III and Steve (Christie) Barnewolt; proud grandfather of Samantha, Danielle, Riley and Jax; cherished son of Agatha Barnewolt Lockwood and the late Charles Barnewolt, Sr.; dear brother of Jeffrey, Michael and the late Brian; fond brother in law of Rosemary (Eugene) Leveille. He will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Charles was a proud Army veteran, he enjoyed keeping up with technology and photography. He also liked to spend time landscaping, gardening and listening to music. Visitation Friday, March 13, 4:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate would be appreciated. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020