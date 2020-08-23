GLEN ELLYN - Charles Roger Dauchy, age 93, resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, died August 16, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Charles and Adalene Dauchy. After serving in the Army and graduating from the University of Iowa, Roger moved to Ottawa, IL and began his career with the JCPenney company. He met his wife, Alice, at the Ottawa Bible Church. They raised their family in Wheaton, IL. Upon retirement Roger and Alice enjoyed spending time with their family and spending their winters in Naples, FL. Roger was a devoted man of God who lived his beliefs every day and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He is survived by his three children, Gary (Lynn) Dauchy of Canton, GA, Gordon (Barbara) Dauchy of Apple Valley, MN, and Gail (Dan) Spradley of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Kristin, Karin, Luke, Laura, Megan, Bryan, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kalynn, Judah, Maya, Emmaline, and Layla. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Alice (nee Cairns); his infant son, Paul; and his sister, Harriet. A private graveside service was held at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Wheaton Bible Church Missions Fund. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027 or hultgrenfh.com
.