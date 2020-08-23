1/1
CHARLES ROGER DAUCHY
1927 - 2020
GLEN ELLYN - Charles Roger Dauchy, age 93, resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, died August 16, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Charles and Adalene Dauchy. After serving in the Army and graduating from the University of Iowa, Roger moved to Ottawa, IL and began his career with the JCPenney company. He met his wife, Alice, at the Ottawa Bible Church. They raised their family in Wheaton, IL. Upon retirement Roger and Alice enjoyed spending time with their family and spending their winters in Naples, FL. Roger was a devoted man of God who lived his beliefs every day and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He is survived by his three children, Gary (Lynn) Dauchy of Canton, GA, Gordon (Barbara) Dauchy of Apple Valley, MN, and Gail (Dan) Spradley of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Kristin, Karin, Luke, Laura, Megan, Bryan, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kalynn, Judah, Maya, Emmaline, and Layla. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Alice (nee Cairns); his infant son, Paul; and his sister, Harriet. A private graveside service was held at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Wheaton Bible Church Missions Fund. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027 or hultgrenfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
August 21, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the family. Roger and Alice have been cherished friends for many years and we will miss them both. Bob worked for Roger in Harvey, Illinois, and Roger helped him get his first store. Our children (now 55 and 54) still have fond memories of visiting 'Mr & Mrs Dauchy's Resort' because they were so child- friendly. In more recent times our visits have been by phone, but still a special bond. They are missed but leave behind cherished memories.
Bob & Wanda McIlvain
Friend
August 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to Roger's family. I had the opportunity to meet Roger and Alice during the JCP HCSC North Central "Gatherings", they both were delightful and so supportive of this aspect of "retirement "he served as President of this LMG in 1991.
Vyda Bridwell
Friend
August 19, 2020
I met Roger when we sang in choir together at the old church. Such a gentle man with a lot of wisdom. When he was at Windsor I had some wonderful conversations with him and we prayed together. His love for his family was so evident as he talked about them and ask for prayer for them. I also visited him a few times when he moved fro Windsor. I know he will leave a hole in your family but I can imagine him singing and rejoicing in the presence of his Savior and dear wife. May God comfort you as you grieve .



Jill Fenoglio
Friend
August 19, 2020
May God give you comfort, peace and strength at this time. I was one of those who had breakfast with Roger on Tuesday morning's at the Red Apple Restaurant. We shared many thoughts about the Lord and our Christian political views. My wife Trudy and I were also Wheaton Bible Church members and always admired your parents commitment to the Lord. You were blessed to have such Godly parents. Winston Waller

Winston Waller
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Gail, My sympathy to you and Dan and the whole family, upon the passing of of your dear dad. It was a pleasure to be friends with your Mom and Dad at the Bible Church and also here at Windsor. When I first moved to Windsor, eight years ago, they had a dinner for all of us on our floor, in their own apartment, right down the hall. I have admired your family and know that we will all be together again in Heaven. Love to you and the family. Ruth Gibson
Ruth Gibson
Friend
