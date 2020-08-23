Dear Gail, My sympathy to you and Dan and the whole family, upon the passing of of your dear dad. It was a pleasure to be friends with your Mom and Dad at the Bible Church and also here at Windsor. When I first moved to Windsor, eight years ago, they had a dinner for all of us on our floor, in their own apartment, right down the hall. I have admired your family and know that we will all be together again in Heaven. Love to you and the family. Ruth Gibson

