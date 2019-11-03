|
|
CAROL STREAM - Reverend Doctor Charles S. "Charlie" Mueller, Sr., 90, beloved husband of Audrey Mae (nee Prange); dearest father of Sarah (Mark) Stegemoeller, Charles (Karen) Jr. , Amy (Jim) Reuter and Juliane (Dan) Puntch; loving grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Betty Ortmann, Audrey (Dick) Humes and brother-in-law of Eunice Seeber and Don (Tena) Prange. Charlie's life was richly blessed by God, who gave him everything he and Audrey needed in " ... good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over ... " (Luke 6:38). Charlie will be honored at an 11:00 a.m. memorial service on Monday, November 4 Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 S. Rush Street, Roselle, IL with visitation from 9 - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation for the Charles S. and Audrey Prange Mueller Ministry Endowment Fund. For funeral info, please contact The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019