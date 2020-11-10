ELGIN - Charles Sendecke, age 68, from Elgin, Illinois, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 6. Charles was born in Streator, Illinois to his wonderful parents, Stanley, and Marjorie Perin Sendecke, on June 6, 1952. He then moved to Dixon, Illinois for a short time. He spent most of his time through his high school years in Freeport, Illinois. He then went on to attend college at The University of Wisconsin Stout. Charles has a loving son, whom he remained close with. His parents passed away several years ago. He has an older sister and just a few cousins he has stayed close to since their childhood years. Charles spent most of his adult time teaching at many high schools in the Chicago Suburbs. Many of the students he taught have stayed in touch with him because of his good ability to communicate well with high school aged people. He often said he would be a teacher for free. He loved being a full-time teacher and, as he got older, he became a well-loved substitute teacher at several more local high schools. If you knew Charles he had an answer for everything and even more stories. There were many things Charles enjoyed, but his all-time favorite hobby was playing golf as often as possible. He was able to play golf this year and, for the last several decades. Any chance Charles had he would play at his favorite golf course Park Hills in Freeport, Illinois. Charles is survived by his son, Jordon; his sister, Barbara; a wonderful girlfriend, Carla; and several cousins, Robert, James, and Richard Spiers. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4-7 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. A private service for the family will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting funds for the purchase of a memorial bench at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport. Check may be made payable to Jordan Sendecke. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.