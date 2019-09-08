|
LIBERTYVILLE - Charles "Chuck" T. Swoboda, 88, passed away Sept. 5, 2019 at his home. Chuck was a graduate of Creighton University had retired from Lake County Pipe after 45 years of service and was an active member of St. Joseph parish of Libertyville. Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Ellie of 64 years of marriage; his loving children Mark (Jenny) Swoboda, Terri Swoboda, Joan (Steve) Lichter, Patty (Bill) Geary,*Chuck (Karen) Swoboda and Barb (Jon) Bowlby; he was the proud grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 12. Chuck was preceded in death by his siblings Alice Hackley, Pat O'Malley, Frank Swoboda and MaryJo (Stan) Petrulis. Funeral Mass will be 10:30AM Thursday Sept. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 East Maple Ave, Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Visitation Wed Sept. 11 from 4 - 7 PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to , C/0 101 Park Place Libertyville, IL. 60048 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info 847-362-2626 sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019