WHEATON - Charles W. Eggert, age 83, a longtime resident of Wheaton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born April 6, 1936 in Chicago to Walter and Lolita Eggert. Chuck grew up on the northside of Chicago and graduated from Lane Technical High School. He graduated from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) with a degree in engineering. While working at General Motors he met Eileen Swartz and they married on September 28, 1963. After living in Michigan and Ohio the family settled in the western suburbs of Chicago in 1973. He worked in engineering sales and retired from Mills- Winfield Engineering Sales in 2001. It was important to him to be productive and in retirement he remained active. He especially loved to putter around the cottage on Indian Lake. Chuck made friends wherever he went. He was known by all as a kind and friendly gentleman. He had a lifelong love of trains, especially diesel locomotives. His first priority was always his family. He is survived by his children, Susan (Marty Feeney) Eggert of Clive, Iowa, Kristen (Brad) Hays of Wheaton, and Tom Eggert of Naples, Florida, six grandchildren, Robert (Caitlin) and Caroline Feeney, Madeline and Sydney Hays, and Luke and Natalie Eggert, one great-grandson, Nolan Charles Feeney, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen and his parents. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Memorial gifts may be directed to First Church of Christ, Scientist, Glen Ellyn, IL or DuPage Habitat for Humanity. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019