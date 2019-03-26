Charles W. "Billy" Franklin, age 67, of Richmond, formerly of Round Lake Heights, died suddenly on March 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 11, 1951 to Charles V. Schumacher and Beverly Carrell in Martin City, MO. Charlie was later united in marriage to Diane Kontaxis on April 24, 1971 at United Methodist Church in Lake Villa. A teamster by trade, Charlie drove under the Central States Union, Teamsters Local 301 of Waukegan, and Teamsters Local 43 of Racine, WI for 30+ years combined. He was a trustee for the Village of Round Lake Heights and the former president of the Round Lake Heights Zoning Board. Truly a family man, Charlie loved being around his family. He was a doting grandfather and adored spending time with his numerous nieces and nephews. He was known for writing insightful poems for family and friends. In his later years, Charlie enjoyed Facebook, YouTube, and playing canasta with his friends. He is survived by his cherished wife of almost 48 years, Diane; his daughters, Christine Franklin, Cindy (Brent) McFarlin, and Charlene (Jon) Marple; four grandchildren, Charles, Katherine, Brent Jr., and Addilay; his father, Charles (Betty) Schumacher; a brother, Larry (late Sue) Franklin; two sisters, Tina (late Bill) Swonger and Tonda (Dennis) Meadows; four sisters-in-law, Sue (Dennis) Robinson, Cindy (Bob) Vedder, Barbara (Late Wesley) Scholz, and Mary (Late Wade) Scholz; a brother-in-law, Jim Anderson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his mother Beverly and father Lawrence; his stepmother Bettie Schumacher; his brother, Joe Schumacher; his brother-in-law, Harold Kontaxis; and his sister-in-law, Gloria Anderson. Friends and neighbors may visit with Charlie's family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL 60073. Visitation will resume the following morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be in Cedarvale Cemetery, Richmond, IL. For more information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave a condolence message on Charlie's Tribute Wall. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary