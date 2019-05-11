Charles "Chuck" Watson, age 78, of Ste. Genevieve, MO died surrounded by his loved ones on May 2nd at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO due to complications with heart surgery. Chuck was born on March 31st, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois and spent most of his life in Rolling Meadows, IL. He graduated from Lake Park High School 1959. Chuck and Janice (nee Manteufel) were married on May 25, 1975. Chuck worked for the United States Post Office for 38 years. After retiring from the USPS, he worked for the Arlington Heights Memorial Library for 15 years. He spent much of his spare time volunteering at church, cheering on his local sports teams, participating as the neighborhood watch, celebrating Christmas, and collecting pins and Beanie Babies. His final gift was as an organ and tissue donor. He is survived by his loving wife Jan, daughter Wendy Watson of Wauconda, IL, son Tim (Erin) Watson of Ste. Genevieve, MO, daughter Naomi (Greg) Moderson of Lindenhurst, IL, son Stephen (Cori Sandoval) Watson of Westminister, CO, son Dan (Alissa Wong) Watson of Boulder, CO, daughter Sarah Watson of Crystal City, MO., seven grandchildren and sister Barbara Sommerfeld of Madison, WI. Gifts may be made to Hope Church of Ste. Genevieve, MO, the Disabled Veterans of America, or a . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary