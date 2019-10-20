|
GENEVA - Charles William "Chuck" Dorband, Sr., age 95, of Geneva, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 14, 1923, in Evanston, the son of Charles and Agnes (Kent) Dorband. Chuck was a devoted parishioner of both Queen of All Saints Church in Chicago and St. Peter's Catholic Church in Geneva. He proudly served his country and was a veteran of World War II. Chuck was an avid lifelong golfer who enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, and reading. He was an enthusiastic follower of all Chicago sports teams. Chuck considered each member of his family his greatest source of joy and pride. He was happiest sharing stories and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Chuck is survived by his children Denise (Robert) Feeney of New Jersey, Charles (Joan) of Tennessee, Michael (Daina) of Lily Lake, and youngest son Thomas "Tom", loving caregiver of both his mother and father, of Geneva; grandchildren Robert (Catherine) Feeney, Kimberly (Sean) McNamee, Michael and Katherine Feeney, Ella Dorband, Michelle (Richard) Leist, Michael (Gina) Blake, Mike Jr., Charles "Billy" Dorband, and Brittany and Madison Dorband; great grandchildren Brynn, Teagen, and Jameson Feeney, James Marion, Maeve McNamee, and Gavin and Connor Blake; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Rose, Jimmy, Dorothy, and John; and his beloved wife of 66 years Wilma who passed away in 2017. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of funeral prayers at 10:45 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 11:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church Food Pantry, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, Illinois 60134 would be appreciated. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019