WHEATON - Charles William Haley, age 83, a longtime resident of Wheaton, IL, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born December 27, 1936 near Clarksville, MS to Lloyd and Leah Auger Haley. Charles grew up in Collinsville, IL and graduated from Collinsville High School. He graduated from the University of IL in 1958 where he met his wife, JoAnn Neburka Haley. They were married on June 7, 1958. He earned a Master of Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Northern Seminary (Lombard, IL). Over a life-time of Christian ministry he served as a chaplain, pastor, educator, spiritual mentor and life coach. He published many books and founded LifeServe, a ministry empowering business owners for spiritual leadership. Charles found his greatest joy in being a follower of Jesus Christ and in loving his family as husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his brother Grant L. Haley, four children, Dr. Ruth H. (Christopher) Barton of Wheaton, Beth C. (David) Lloyd of Wisconsin, Rev. Dr. J. Taylor (Cami) Haley of Wisconsin, and Rev. William R.L. (Tara) Haley of Virginia, twelve grandchildren, Charity (Kyle), Bethany (Ryan), Haley (Troy), John, William, Jessica, Chet, Hudson, Liam, Iona, Karis, and Maira, eleven great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Transforming Center, 209 S. Naperville Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187, www.transformingcenter.org, Coracle, 2883 Quicksburg Rd., Quicksburg, VA 22847 inthecoracle.org, or College Church. Due to concerns related to the COVID 19 pandemic, services were held privately. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020