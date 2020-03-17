|
|
Charles William Recka, 87, passed away on March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Patricia Morgano Recka, his children Amy (Dennis) Malley, Brad (Melissa) Recka, Dawn (Doug) Bouska, his grandchildren: Chelsea and Lauren Malley, Brendan and Ethan Recka, and Lilly, Jack and Luke Bouska. Chuck grew up in Berwyn, graduating from Morton HS and the University of Illinois. An Army veteran, Chuck raised his family in Lisle while working for Western Electric/AT&T for 38 years in Cicero and later in Omaha, NE. He enjoyed his retirement in Omaha, Huntley (IL) and most recently in Naperville, immersed in golfing, fishing, traveling, and his greatest love of spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and everyone who knew his quick wit and sense of humor. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date. To be notified of the services, please send an email to [email protected].
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020