Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES RECKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES WILLIAM RECKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES WILLIAM RECKA Obituary
Charles William Recka, 87, passed away on March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Patricia Morgano Recka, his children Amy (Dennis) Malley, Brad (Melissa) Recka, Dawn (Doug) Bouska, his grandchildren: Chelsea and Lauren Malley, Brendan and Ethan Recka, and Lilly, Jack and Luke Bouska. Chuck grew up in Berwyn, graduating from Morton HS and the University of Illinois. An Army veteran, Chuck raised his family in Lisle while working for Western Electric/AT&T for 38 years in Cicero and later in Omaha, NE. He enjoyed his retirement in Omaha, Huntley (IL) and most recently in Naperville, immersed in golfing, fishing, traveling, and his greatest love of spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and everyone who knew his quick wit and sense of humor. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date. To be notified of the services, please send an email to [email protected].
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -