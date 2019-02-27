Home

St Cecilia's Church
700 S Meier Rd
Mt Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
700 S. Meier Road
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
700 S. Meier Road
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
ROLLING MEADOWS - Charlotte A. Stevens, formerly of Mount Prospect, was born on August 20, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Margaret M. (nee Rauen) Lind. She died Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Pearl of Rolling Meadows. Char was a homemaker and volunteered at both Kirk Center and Countryside as well as being a longtime parishioner at St. Cecilia Church. Charlotte is survived by her children Margaret (Robert) Goodman, Thomas "Tommy" J. Stevens, James (Deborah) Stevens and Michael (Jeanette) Stevens; her grandchildren Mark R. (Nicole B. Joyce) Goodman, Thomas "T.J." Stevens, Christie A. Stevens, Melanie S. Stevens and Sarah C. Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerard "Jerry" Stevens; daughter Darlene L. Stevens; as well her brothers John (late Rosemary) Lind, Sherman (late Freida "Fritzie") Lind and Donald (late Erica) Lind. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mount Prospect, Illinois. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
