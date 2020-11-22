1/1
CHARLOTTE F. ELLIOTT
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Charlotte F. Elliott was born May 5, 1925 in Chicago to Harry and Frances (nee Zernitz) Gradous. She died November 21, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. She was a member of PEO chapter JX. Charlotte is survived by her children, Susan (Thomas) Drogos and Warren (Susan) Elliott; her grandchildren, Christian (Theresa),Erin (Chris) and Brian; her great-grandchildren, Sophie, Lily, Jack, Lexi, Sydney and Michael and by her sister-in-law, Carole Matson. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Elliott; her sister, Lois (William) Myers; and by her parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, funeral and interment services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
