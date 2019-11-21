|
GENEVA - Charlotte J. Meek, age 85, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. Charlotte was born in Glen Ellyn, IL, on August 3, 1934, to proud parents Walter and Grace Bankson. She is survived by her three daughters, Anna Marie Richards, Mary Jane (Lewis) Turk, and Jennifer (Roy) Pfingsten; her grandchildren, Edwin Turk, Eleanor Turk and Leah Richards; her sister, Patricia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Stafford Meek; her parents; a best friend, Barb, and her grandson, Johan Richards. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 11:30- 12:30 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119, with a service at 12:30p.m. Visitation will continue following the services until 2:30 p.m. Interment will commence at 3:30 p.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery, Geneva, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Charlotte's name. Checks may be made to the "Charlotte Meek Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address or on the web at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019