Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
916 E. Central Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
916 E. Central Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
CHARLOTTE M. HUNSICKER


CHARLOTTE M. HUNSICKER Obituary
Charlotte M. Hunsicker. Born Jan. 10, 1929 in Palmerton, PA. to Guy and Marjorie (nee Walsh) Kern. Charlotte died May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Barton, for 71 years. Loving mother of the late Barry (Christine), and Jeffrey (Janet). Cherished grandmother of Joyce (Dan) Griggel, Dr. Christine (Sarah) Hunsicker, and Stephanie (Jay) Ezerski, and great grandmother of Ray, Ryan and Wyatt Griggel, Jackson and Mason Ezerski, and Barry A. Hunsicker. In the past, Charlotte was a volunteer and employee of NCH and Church Creek Sr. Living Community. She was also a Deacon and a member of the Mission Team at Southminster Pres. Church. Visitation Sunday, June 2nd, 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday, June 3rd, 9:30 A.M. until a Funeral Celebration 10:30 A.M. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Southminster Presbyterian Church Mission Fund or Deacon Fund. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
