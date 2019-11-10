|
Charlotte M. "Sherry" Moberly Kruse, a longtime resident of Greencastle, Indiana, entered eternal life on October 31, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer, at home in in Little Rock, Arkansas, surrounded by loved ones. Born in 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, Sherry was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Kruse Sr., beloved daughter of the late Richard E. Moberly and Charlotte M. Ebbole Moberly Benson, sister to the late Rita E. Moberly Zucco. She is survived by her children, Henry J. Kruse Jr. (Kate), Ronald F. Kruse (the late Victoria), and Margaret M. Kruse, and her granddaughters, Abigail Kruse and Molly Kruse, and her sisters of the heart, the late Georgia Trendel Hill and Norma Vick Mills. Sherry was a graduate of Kelvyn Park High School (Chicago) in 1955 and went on to receive her Registered Nurse Degree from Illinois Masonic Hospital School of Nursing in 1958, where she enjoyed lifelong friendships with her classmates, many of whom were considered "family" and remained in close contact via visits, texts, emails, "Friday conference calls from three insanely funny Masonic gals," and more greeting cards than anyone could imagine delivered via USPS, all of which provided her with much love and support until the very end. Sherry had many talents and interests, among them sports - both as a participant and a spectator. As a participant, she was a member of the all-city champion girls' softball league in Chicago in the '50s, went on to become a bowling champ on her ladies' league in the '70s. Finally, she took up golf with her late husband, Hank, making a Hole-In-One on May 5, 1998! To be sure, she was just as formidable as a spectator, [possibly singlehandedly] cheering her beloved Chicago Cubs (a fan since 1944) to their World Series victory in 2016! In 1993, Sherry and her late husband, Hank, retired to Rockville, Indiana, where they made lasting friendships, both at church, in the neighborhood, and on the golf course. She will be remembered by her Hoosier friends for her giving spirit and her willingness to help anyone in need, for her love of golf, and her undying love for her husband Hank. After his passing in 2006, Sherry soldiered on and was a shining example to her children of faith, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity, taking many trips with her old girlfriends and chauffeuring her newer girlfriends in and around Greencastle, Indiana, in her car affectionately known as "The Widow Wagon." Sherry was a planner and a doer, and her friendships meant the world to her. For decades, she was instrumental in organizing reunions with her Illinois Masonic Hospital classmates, as well as acting as the President of the Women's Club at the Rockville, Indiana, Presbyterian Church, and at Peace Lutheran Church (Greencastle, Indiana), she was Assistant Financial Secretary and served on the Altar Guild. Her three children, two granddaughters and two daughters-in-law are left with memories of getaways to the lake house in Rockville, Indiana, when their father, Hank Sr., was still alive, where they gathered to golf, grill, hang out on the pontoon boat, and celebrate holidays, and memories of getaways planned by Sherry after Hank's passing to Red Rock, NM, Door County, WI, and Luther, MI, for family retreats. Even though Hank and Sherry retired to central Indiana, Sherry kept her love for all things Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago-style hot dogs, Lou's pizza, and THE CUBS! Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Private Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to ArkansasHospice.org. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019