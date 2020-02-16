|
Charlotte Marie McLarnon, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born September 3, 1937 in Libertyville, had been a Libertyville and Mundelein resident for all her life, having graduated from Libertyville High School. Charlotte was a former operations officer for a Mundelein Bank, a member of St. Joseph Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Hugh McLarnon; a brother, Ken Becker; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Avenue in Libertyville. A visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020