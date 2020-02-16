Daily Herald Obituaries
CHARLOTTE MARIE MCLARNON


1937 - 2020
CHARLOTTE MARIE MCLARNON Obituary
Charlotte Marie McLarnon, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born September 3, 1937 in Libertyville, had been a Libertyville and Mundelein resident for all her life, having graduated from Libertyville High School. Charlotte was a former operations officer for a Mundelein Bank, a member of St. Joseph Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Hugh McLarnon; a brother, Ken Becker; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Avenue in Libertyville. A visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
