Charlotte "Mickey" [McKinney] Hyde, age 75, a resident of Naperville IL, born on November 20, 1944 in Sophia, West Virginia. On September 14, 1963 she married Dr. Ken Hyde in Warren, OH, First Church of the Nazarene. For nearly 57 years, they made homes in Ohio, Louisiana, California and Illinois. He survives. She has three children: Denise, Oswego, IL, Laura [Joel] Kornegay, Summerville, SC, and Christopher [Allison] Hyde, LaGrange, IL. She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. One sister, Jewel Brown, Champion, OH, survives. Charlotte placed her faith in Jesus at a Billy Graham Crusade when she was fourteen. A faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098.







