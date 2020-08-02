1/1
CHARLOTTE [MCKINNEY] "MICKEY" HYDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLOTTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte "Mickey" [McKinney] Hyde, age 75, a resident of Naperville IL, born on November 20, 1944 in Sophia, West Virginia. On September 14, 1963 she married Dr. Ken Hyde in Warren, OH, First Church of the Nazarene. For nearly 57 years, they made homes in Ohio, Louisiana, California and Illinois. He survives. She has three children: Denise, Oswego, IL, Laura [Joel] Kornegay, Summerville, SC, and Christopher [Allison] Hyde, LaGrange, IL. She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. One sister, Jewel Brown, Champion, OH, survives. Charlotte placed her faith in Jesus at a Billy Graham Crusade when she was fourteen. A faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved