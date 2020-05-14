|
NORTH AURORA - Charlotte Naden, age 80, Woke to Heaven on Mother's Day, 2020, leaving broken hearts and shining memories. She was born May 15, 1939 in Aurora, IL, to proud parents, Clifford and Pauline (Bower) Breon. she is survived by her son Timothy (Sara) Naden; three grandchildren: Miranda and Trace Naden and Brianna (Cody) Bowgren; one brother, Larry (Anne) Breon, and a family of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Pauline Breon, her husband Tom Naden and a sister in infancy, Donna Mae Breon. Family and friends will gather at a later date whenever it safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Charlotte's name. Checks may be made to the "Charlotte Naden Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020