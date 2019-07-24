Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
CHARLOTTE (MANKOWSKY) SUTTER

CHARLOTTE (MANKOWSKY) SUTTER Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Charlotte (Mankowsky) Sutter, age 67, suddenly passed away at home in her sleep on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019. Her passing shocked her entire family to the core as Charlotte was revered and loved by all those who knew her. Her kindness, generosity and her clarity of thought and action set her apart from others. This was a woman of the highest order. Charlotte was preceded in death by her father Arthur Smith of Hartford, Ky. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Sutter, her son, David Sutter, her stepdaughter, Kirsten Sutter, her mother Wanda Smith, her brothers Olan, Danny and Randall Smith and her sisters Theresa Smith Thompson and Sandra Smith Gibertini. Charlotte is also survived by nieces, Lisa, Marlene, Taylor, Theresa and Samantha and nephews, James, Mark, Michael, Roark and Steven. Charlotte is also survived by a myriad of grandnieces and nephews. This entire family cherished their relationship with acknowledged "Super Aunt," who held them all in constantly in her heart and thoughts. Charlotte, at passing, was Executive Vice President of Sutter Marketing, Inc. where she worked for over 30 years. During those years she earned the "Employee of the Year" award on more than one occasion. She attended Roosevelt University and was a proud DAR member. Over and above loving her family, Charlotte enjoyed country music (Toby Keith in particular), dancing, was an excellent cook and exceptional, creative baker. She also was an a expert Calligrapher and a crafter who enjoyed the appreciation of those who benefited from her work. This woman was a caring force of nature who always was ready to "get 'er done" with enthusiasm and gusto. She will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd., Roselle, Ill. Funeral Friday, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, Ill. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019
