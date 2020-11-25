Cheryl A. Robinson, 63, formerly of Hampshire passed away Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020, in her home in Marengo with her family at her side. She was born October 30, 1957, in Chicago the daughter of Albert Jr. and Laura (Engel) Klaus. She was a member of the 1975 Class of Schaumburg High School. Cheryl married William E. Robinson on November 2, 1986, in Streamwood and they have been residents of Hampshire since 1988. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for nearly 20 years. Cheryl had been an active member of the Hampshire Fire Department Auxiliary and the Westridge Community Church in Elgin. Surviving is her loving husband, Bill; her mother, Laura Klaus; daughter, Erika Bartlett (Jay Haase); grandchildren, Sydney and Connor Bartlett; a brother, Wayne Klaus; sister, Linda (Jim) Hanger; brothers-in-law, Mike (Linda) Robinson, and John (Cindy) Robinson; sister-in-law, Ellen (Doug) Kasner; and many nieces and nephews; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Albert. Private visitation and Funeral services will be held on Friday at the Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cheryl's name should be directed to the Hampshire Fire Department, P.O. Box 245, Hampshire, IL 60140 The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info 847-683-2711 or online condolences at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com