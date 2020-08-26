1/1
CHERYL M. HEYDEN
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Cheryl M. Heyden, 65, passed away August 24, 2020. Cheryl was the Assistant Executive Director for Maryville Academy. She served at Maryville for 44 years, dedicating her life to the children of Maryville. Cheryl joined Maryville in 1976 after receiving her Bachelor in Science degree, major in psychology, from Elmhurst College and her Masters in Social Work degree from the University of Illinois Jane Adams School of Social Work. Through her years at Maryville, Cheryl served in a variety of positions, including serving as live-in parent at a girls' home, supervisor of the girls' diagnostic unit, assistant community director of different programs and program director for the Des Plaines campus and group homes. She was named human resources director in 2000 and continued in that position through 2002. In 2004, Cheryl served as special assistant to Charles Walsh, chairman of Maryville's Board. Later in the same year, Cheryl was named Maryville's associate executive director. Cheryl was recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime #Achiever in the field of Social Work early this year. She exemplified passion, dedication and longevity and was a fine example of a leader who embodied the mission of Maryville Academy. Cheryl was the beloved daughter of the late Harvey and the late Corinna Heyden. Loving sister of Arlette (the late John) Quinn. Dear cousin and aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Maryville Academy, 1150 River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016. For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
