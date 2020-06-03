LAKE ZURICH - Cheryl Salas died May 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Daughter of Dr. Amado Salas and Edith Salas. Cheryl leaves behind sisters Lesley and Karen, cousins, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces. Some of her dear friends were Pam, Robert, and her apartment neighbors. Cheryl had a lively sense of humor, a love for swimming, a comforting ear and a gift for genealogy. A virtual celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, and cards can be sent by mail or online. For more information email cherylsalasmemorial@gmail.com. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association at tinyurl.com/cherylsalasdonation are welcome.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.