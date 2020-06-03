CHERYL SALAS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKE ZURICH - Cheryl Salas died May 31, 2020, after a brief illness. Daughter of Dr. Amado Salas and Edith Salas. Cheryl leaves behind sisters Lesley and Karen, cousins, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces. Some of her dear friends were Pam, Robert, and her apartment neighbors. Cheryl had a lively sense of humor, a love for swimming, a comforting ear and a gift for genealogy. A virtual celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, and cards can be sent by mail or online. For more information email cherylsalasmemorial@gmail.com. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association at tinyurl.com/cherylsalasdonation are welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved